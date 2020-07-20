Chelsea, Arsenal Set Up Third FA Cup Final Meet

Chelsea sealed FA Cup final after thumping Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues will face Arsenal, who shocked Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday, in the final slated for August 1.

It will be the third time the two London giants will be facing off in the finals with the Gunners winning the last two encounters.

3 – @Arsenal and @ChelseaFC will meet in the @EmiratesFACup final for a third time with the Gunners winning each of the previous two (2002 & 2017). Showcase. pic.twitter.com/JPWSHH0xGq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 19, 2020

Arsenal hold the record for most FA Cup titles with 13 and finals appearances with 21.

4 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the fourth Arsenal player to score a competitive brace at Wembley Stadium, after Reg Lewis (1950 FA Cup final), Charlie Nicholas (1987 League Cup final) and Alexis Sánchez (2015 FA Cup semi-final). Stage. #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/YN0mB5WdZt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 18, 2020

