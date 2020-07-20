in SPORTS

Chelsea, Arsenal Set Up Third FA Cup Final Meet

Chelsea sealed FA Cup final after thumping Manchester United 3-1 at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues will face Arsenal, who shocked Manchester City 2-0 on Sunday, in the final slated for August 1.

It will be the third time the two London giants will be facing off in the finals with the Gunners winning the last two encounters.

Arsenal hold the record for most FA Cup titles with 13 and finals appearances with 21.

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

