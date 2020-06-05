Chelsea Angling For Kshs7.2 Billion Prized German Forward Timo

Chelsea are in talks to sign RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner.

The 24-year-old Germany international has been linked with Liverpool and said he was “proud” of that association.

But Liverpool are not interested in signing Werner, who has scored 25 league goals this season, according to reports.

Reports suggest his release clause is about Kshs 7.2billion.

Last month, French striker Olivier Giroud extended his contract by a year.

Werner, who has netted 11 times in 29 games for Germany, would be Chelsea’s second signing for next season after already completing a £37m deal for Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech in February.

He has impressed at Leipzig following his 2016 transfer from hometown club Stuttgart.

Werner scored a hat-trick in Leipzig’s recent 5-0 victory over Mainz and he also netted three times against the same opposition in an 8-0 win before Christmas.

In January, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard was linked with Paris St-Germain forward Edinson Cavani and Napoli’s Dries Mertens but neither deal materialised.

