Chebukati Threatens to Sue Raila Over Alleged Visit

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati has threatened to take legal action against ODM leader Raila Odinga.

In a demand letter issued to the opposition chief through lawyer Steve Ogolla, Chebukati demanded that Raila produces video footage of the alleged visit at his home.

The former presidential contender on Sunday claimed that the complainant and former commissioners Abdi Guliye and Boya Molu visited him during the August polls.

He told his supporters that the trio paid him a visit at home but did not reveal the reason why.

He also claimed to have in his possession pictures of the three at his home.

“Chebukati is saying there are people who tried to bribe him, even his other colleagues Guliye and molu. I want to ask them what did you come to do in my house? What did they ask me for? I have pictures and if they continue playing I will make them public,” said Raila.

Now, Chebukati wants the video evidence released in seven days failure to which he will take legal action against the opposition leader.

“In the circumstances of your allegations, and in the context of our client’s strong rebuttal thereto, our instructions are to demand from you, as of right, which we hereby do, to be furnished with the alleged video footage within seven days from the date hereof,” the letter reads in part.

“In doing so, we shall take such action as necessary to protect our client’s right to access to information by dint of Article 35(1)(b) of the Constitution without further reference to you whatsoever, holding you liable for costs and any other consequences which may arise therefrom.”

Chebukati denied meeting Raila at his home or “during the election year, let alone the election period”.

On Monday, President William Ruto called into question Raila’s claims.

The UDA leader wondered why he was bringing up the visit five months after the conclusion of the elections.

“It then begs the question…if it’s true, what were these officials doing in your house at your invitation? Being a candidate, how did you end up inviting officials of an independent body?” posed Dr Ruto.

