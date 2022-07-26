Chebukati Explains Role of Seized Stickers, Says Venezuelans in Country Legally

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has finally spoken about the arrested Venezuelans and stickers seized by police.

In a two-page statement, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati explained that the stickers were for identification of the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) kits’.

Chebukati also asserted that the three Venezuelans arrested at the JKIA were in the country legally.

According to the electoral agency boss, the three are employees of Smartmatic, a company contracted by IEBC to help in technology roll-out.

Smartmatic, a London-based company, won the Sh3.2 billion technology tender.

“It is important to note that the stickers are non-strategic election materials. The stickers were printed based on the details of the gazette notice published on July 1, 2022. The information therein is available to the public,” he elucidated.

The stickers contain information on the polling stations, polling centres, wards, constituencies and counties as well as unique barcodes.

He added that the process of dispatching the KIEMS kits to various polling places across the country had started.

“The KIEMS kits are being deployed to 46,229 polling stations, down from the earlier number of 46,233 polling stations. This was after seven polling stations in Kimilili Constituency were merged into three. The Commission has approved the changes for gazettement. It is important to note that there will be six back-up KIEMS kits in each County Assembly Ward,” said Chebukati.

He added that the software for the Electronic Voter Identification and Results Transmission System, SIM cards from network providers, and SD cards with the biographical and biometric information of registered voters for each polling place will also be included in the kits.

