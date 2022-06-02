Chebukati Dismisses DP Ruto’s Claims On 800,000 Missing From Voter Register

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has sought to reassure Kenyans that no names are missing from voter register, as alleged by DP William Ruto.

Chebukati said the one million names believed to be missing are those of voters who sought for transfers.

“Those spreading rumors that the data register has been lost be informed that it is intact. There is no breach or form of interference on the systems that we use to maintain the register,” he said while addressing the media from Bomas of Kenya.

“We shall account for each and every Kenyan who registered to vote.”

Chebukati said the missing names could be as a result of the degazzetement of some polling stations.

He stated that the commission will certify and publish the final register by June 9, after which it will be broken down into counties, constituencies, and wards.

He emphasized that all voters will be able to check their information on the voter registers until seven days before the August 9 election.

Further, he stated, the commission had registered 22.5 million voters, who were currently being audited by the international firm KPMG.

“Commission assures Kenyans that the data is intact and the ongoing processes is just to ensure the register is clean in readiness for the elections,” he said.

Chebukati went on to say that the process will be transparent, and that everyone will be able to check from where they will cast their vote.

During a meeting with EU ambassadors on Thursday, Ruto stated that around 800,000 names had mysteriously vanished from the voter register especially in areas presumed to be his strongholds.

“We will take a position on this matter. We are writing to IEBC because there was an attempt to obliterate names from the IEBC register,” he said.

“It is dangerous, especially when public officials are chest-thumping that the deep state will manipulate the elections.”

Dr Ruto also urged the EU to investigate strange tactics some people wish to utilize to manipulate elections.

“There are functionaries in government who want to undermine the capacity of the IEBC. They want to go against the free and fair elections and that is unacceptable in Kenya,” he said.

Public personnel in charge of ICT at the IEBC also claim to have data that can predict who will win or lose elections, revealed Dr Ruto.

“They say they are in charge of data that will make whichever side win. That undermines the credible elections. We expect friends of Kenya, the EU to speak to issues of credible elections,” he said.

