in SPORTS

Former ZIM International Charles Yohane Killed In South Africa

Charles Yohane
Charles Yohane Killed in South Africa. [Courtesy]

Former Zimbabwe international, Charles Yohane has been killed in South Africa.

The 48-year-old was hijacked and kidnapped and later killed over the weekend, according to several reports.

His body was discovered on Monday in Mzimhlophe, Soweto.

Read: Former Leopards, Gor Mahia Coach Zdravko Logarusic Lands New Job In Zimbabwe

Yohane played for Caps United in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa, where he played for African Wanderers, AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits and FC AK.

He was a legend at Bidvest Wits and holds the record for appearances at the club, after playing for them 268 times, over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.

The left-back later became the coach for Bidvest Wits’s developmental side. However, he suffered heartbreak when Wits sold their franchise to TTM.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu 

Charles YohaneSouth AfricaZimbabwe

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kenya Simba’s 81-Man Squad For World Cup Named
John Serut

Former Mt Elgon MP John Serut Succumbs To Cancer