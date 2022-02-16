Former ZIM International Charles Yohane Killed In South Africa

Former Zimbabwe international, Charles Yohane has been killed in South Africa.

The 48-year-old was hijacked and kidnapped and later killed over the weekend, according to several reports.

His body was discovered on Monday in Mzimhlophe, Soweto.

Yohane played for Caps United in Zimbabwe before moving to South Africa, where he played for African Wanderers, AmaZulu, Bidvest Wits and FC AK.

He was a legend at Bidvest Wits and holds the record for appearances at the club, after playing for them 268 times, over a period stretching between 1997 to 2006.

The left-back later became the coach for Bidvest Wits’s developmental side. However, he suffered heartbreak when Wits sold their franchise to TTM.

