Police Spokesperson Charles Owino To Retire In December In Readiness For Siaya Governor Polls

Police spokesperson Charles Owino will retire from the National Police Service (NPS) in December so that he can prepare to run for the Siaya gubernatorial seat.

While addressing ODM delegates from Alego/Usonga in Usonga ward, two weeks ago, Owino urged his competitors to seek other elective posts if they wished to remain relevant, politically.

“I never wanted to declare my political interest here today but because my father has reminded who am I not to show you a direction, you are aware that next year people will declare interests in various positions and as a person who has worked in government, my age will have clocked 50 which allows me to resign,” said Owino.

Read: Police Spokesperson Charles Owino Declares Interest In Siaya Gubernatorial Seat

He added, “I know that the seat will attract many contestants including Senator Orengo and I hope he and other potential contenders are much prepared for the race or else they will be disappointed at the ballot box.”

Owino also noted that he is now clear to work with ODM since they are now working with the government at whose pleasure he serves.

Governor Cornel Rasanga’s tenure comes to an end next year after serving for two terms.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu