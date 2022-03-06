Charles Owino, Orengo To Battle for ODM Ticket As Former Police Boss Joins Raila Party

Former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has formally joined the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party as he seeks to vie for the Siaya gubernatorial seat.

Owino, who resigned from the public service early last month, was received to the Raila Odinga-led party at the Alego/Usonga branch office in Siaya town.

He joins a growing list of ODM supporters gunning for the party ticket ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

Top on the list include Odinga’s close ally and Senator for Siaya James Orengo, former banker Otieno Okanja, former United Nations official Bella Akinyi and advocate George Mugoye Mbeya.

The aspirants are seeking to succeed Governor Cornel Rasanga Amoth whose tenure will come to an end in August after serving for two terms.

It remains to be seen how the opposition party will solve the political matrix, either through issuance of direct ticket, consensus, use of a delegates system or universal suffrage.

At the moment, the direct ticket method seems to be the most preferred in the party.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna said last month that the party will settle on a candidate after a scientific poll.

“The lessons that we learnt in the recent by-elections have been proven vital,” Sifuna said during the ODM’s National Governing Convention (NGC) meeting at the Bomas of Kenya on February 25, 2022.

“The results from the scientific research were spot on.”

The sentiments were echoed by ODM Director of Elections Junet Mohamed who said: “If one has been identified scientifically (through opinion polls) they should get a direct ticket.”

In his speech after he was welcomed to ODM, Owino exuded confidence that he would win the nominations. He wished his competitors luck and went on to call for peaceful campaigns.

Owino, who served in the police service for 29 years, said if elected his vision is to make Siaya among the first counties in terms of development.

