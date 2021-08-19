Charles Owino Hands Over to Newly Appointed Police Spokesperson Bruno Isohi

Former Police Spokesperson Charles Owino has handed over to his successor Bruno Isohi Shioso.

In a ceremony held at the National Police Service (NPS) headquarters at Jogoo House, Owino expressed confidence in Isohi.

“I have known Shioso for the last 29 years and I can declare I have faith in him. He will handle the docket professionally given his background and experience in the service. I believe the IGP made the right decision,” he said.

Owino who has expressed his interest in running for Siaya governorship next year, said Isohi’s experience in both investigations and general policing will come in handy in handling the docket.

Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai named Owino’s replacement on Tuesday, noting that he would be good for the growth of the police image.

“With his skills and knowledge, he will be instrumental in the growth of the National Police Service internal and external relations,” said Mutyambai.

Prior to his appointment, Shioso, from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had been on a UN secondment mission in New York, heading the Serious and Organized Crime Team (SOC).

He previously served as the Criminal Investigations Officers (CCIO) in Mombasa County.

Shioso specializes in transnational organized crime.

He was also a long-time personal assistant of former Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro.

He was in 2015 among five officers appointed to investigate the Garissa University College terror attack and conduct general response to it.

