Charles Njonjo’s Family Dismisses Death Reports as “Great Exaggeration”

The family of Kenya’s first Attorney General Charles Njonjo, has dismissed reports of his demise.

In a statement, the family termed the rumours that started circulating on Saturday as “a great exaggeration”.

Njonjo, the family said, is alive and at home enjoying his weekend.

“Reports of my death have been greatly exaggerated. I am well and enjoying my weekend at home as we celebrate Utamaduni Day,” read the statement.

So wide spread were the rumours that his Wikipedia page had already been updated.

Popularly known as “The Duke of Kabeteshire”, Njonjo, 101, is the only living member of Kenya’s post-independent Cabinet formed by Kenya’s founding President Jomo Kenyatta.

Njonjo who got hitched at the age of 52 has always maintained a healthy lifestyle.

“I look after myself. I swim daily; I used to do 12 laps, now I do only seven. I also have a bicycle which I ride for 10 minutes daily, on top of the treadmill which I do for 10 minutes daily,” he previously stated.

His preferred meal includes goat meat, which is cooked for close to three hours, in an oven. The meal is complemented with honey and a bottle of beer. For dessert, Njonjo opts for goat yogurt.

He is also a business mogul with properties like the Sankara Hotel, Nairobi College House, Kolobot Gardens and the Norfolk Towers.

As for land, Njonjo owns the 60,000 acre Solio ranch.

His estate is valued at roughly Sh7 billion.

