Kirinyaga’s Charles Kibiru Drops Out Of Race For Senate Deputy Speaker Post

Kirinyaga senator Charles Kibiru is no longer interested in battling it out with four other lawmakers for the post of senate deputy speaker.

Kibiru becomes the second candidate to drop his bid. First was nominated senator Millicent Omanga who failed to return nomination papers on time.

In a statement on Monday, the senator said his win would have not have been worthwhile especially at the this time when the country is making political realignments.

“I believe that the interests of our nation at this point in time when President Uhuru Kenyatta, is keen on fostering greater coherence among Kenya, it would be derelict of me not to view my would-be victory as merely Pyrrhic,” Kibiru said.

Kibiru, an independent candidate who has mainly supported the government agenda in the Senate, also thanked colleagues who stood with him.

“Similarly, I salute all friends in and out of the National Assembly who urged me on,” he stated.

Earlier on today, the Jubilee Party through its senate majority whip Irungu Kang’ata, endorsed Uasin Gishu’s Margaret Kamar for the seat.

In a tweet, the Murang’a senator said, “Those inquiring about tomorrow’s Senate Deputy Speakers election. All contestants are very capable and qualified. However, Jubilee supports women empowerment. I endorse Prof Margaret Kamar.”

Also on the list of applicants is Steward Madzayo (Kilifi –ODM), Isaac Mwaura (nominated – Jubilee) and Judith Pareno (nominated –ODM).

Mwaura has stated that the seat should remain in the Central region where the former deputy speaker hailed.

The Tharaka Nithi senator Kithure Kindiki was removed from office over what is believed to be his close relationship with Deputy President William Ruto.

The elections will be held on June 2, 2020 at 2.30pm.

