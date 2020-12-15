Charges Against Nigerian Artistes Detained In Uganda Withdrawn

The charges against Nigerian artistes Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Muyiwa Awoniyi and Temilade Openyi alias Tems who were arrested and detained in Uganda have been withdrawn.

The artists were arrested on Monday for organizing an unlawful concert and were charged with negligently doing acts likely to spread infectious diseases in Uganda.

Through a Tweet, a Ugandan magistrate ordered for their release, with the charges withdrawn.

“This is to direct you to release Muyiwa Awoniyi and Stanley Omah Didia from your custody forthwith unless held on other charges.” reads the order in part.

Earlier, social media users were thrown into a frenzy following the arrests of the artists with a section faulting the Ugandan authorities.

Following their arrests, Omah took to Twitter faulting the Ugandan police for denying them a fair trial while ideally terming their arrest illegal.

“Yes, I’m with the Ugandan police… something about the show from last night. Everything would be fine,” Omah wrote.

The Ugandan authorities however insisted that they arrested three Nigerian nationals together with four Ugandans on Sunday in connection with staging an ‘unauthorized concert’ at the Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala.

According to the police, the artists breached the stipulations outlined by the Ministry of Health regarding combatting the spread of COVID-19.

Davido took to Twitter to express his disappointment on how the matter was handled while ideally advocating for the release of his colleagues.

“Omo this Ugandan P, how can we help? What can we do? Artists just tryna eat! They didn’t bargain for this @PoliceUg!!!!! BIG CAP!!.” Davido wrote.



Davido further hinted at having a conversation with Bobi Wine, Uganda’s presidential candidate who was arrested over the weekend. He however deleted the tweet.

