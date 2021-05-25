Chaos at Nyandarua County Assembly as Ousted Speaker Wahome Ndegwa Attempts to Access Office [Video]

Ousted Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Wahome Ndegwa and MCAs allies to him were on Tuesday teargassed as they attempted to force their way into the House.

The embattled speaker was attempting to make his way back into his office after his impeachment on May 8.

Chaos erupted forcing police to lob tear gas canisters at the Speaker and his supporters to disperse them.

Police disperse Nyandarua Speaker Wahome Ndegwa and his supporters from county assembly premises pic.twitter.com/3Oj2WWppoJ — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) May 25, 2021

This writer understands that among those denied access into the assembly premises were five MCAs allied to Wahome.

One of the MCAs was Gatimu Ward MCA, Kireru Wambui, who was set to table a motion of impeachment against Governor Francis Kimemia.

Wahome was impeached for a record third time on May 8 in less than six months despite a court order reinstating him.

Read: Nyandarua County Assembly Speaker Ndegwa Wahome Impeached for a Third Time

In the special sitting, 31 MCAs voted to kick out the speaker over gross misconduct, abuse of office and nepotism.

On April 29, a High Court sitting in Nakuru reinstated Wahome who had been impeached in early January and February until a case challenging his ouster is heard and determined.

Justice Hillary Chemitei ruled that the sitting of the assembly that impeached him did not observe the two-thirds rule.

The latest motion to impeach Wahome was moved by the Leader of Majority Edinald King’ori and seconded by Wanjohi Ward Rep Isaac Kung’u.

Read Also: 90 Percent Of County Assemblies Have Converted Car Loans Into Grants – MCAs

King’ori claimed that the embattled speaker had failed to explain how over Sh500 million meant for the construction of county assembly offices had been spent and yet it was not complete.

The MCA also accused Wahome of favoritism in assembly functions.

He alleged that Wahome colluded with some MCAs and undermined Governor Kimemia’s leadership.

Wahome has, however, maintained that he is still the county assembly speaker.

Read Also: Nyandarua Speaker Ndegwa Wahome Claims Life in Danger as Mace Vanishes

The embattled speaker has maintained that Governor Kimemia is behind his woes.

According to him, demand for accountability and a firm stand against corruption in the county was the root cause of his predicament.

“The move by the MCAs to impeach me is contrary to the court order which directed that I will remain the speaker till the matter in the high court is determined,” he said after his third impeachment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu