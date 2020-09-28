Chaotic Scenes In Nakuru Town As Matatu Operators Protest Eviction From CBD

Nakuru town residents woke up to chaotic scenes as matatu operators protested against their eviction from the Central Business District (CBD).

The protesters who thronged the area clashed with anti-riot police deployed to calm the situation.

The officers lobbed teargas to disperse the operators as they fought back with stones.

One police landcruiser’s windshield was broken during the scuffle that has disrupted businesses and movement within the CBD area.

The matatu owners are seeking audience with the area governor Lee Kinyanjui. They have vowed to stay put until the county boss addresses their plight.

“We have tried having talks with our governor so far to no avail, he just sends police to harass us when we protest,” James Mbugua, a salon owner in the town told Inooro TV.

Online sources indicate that the demonstrations are over the removal of the bus terminal from the CBD.

