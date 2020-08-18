in NEWS

Chaos Outside Mumias Police Station As Malala Supporters Demand For His Release (Video)

There was chaos outside Mumias Police Station where Kakamega senator Cleophas Malala is being held.

The lawmaker was arrested on Monday at his Kitengela home and transported to his home county.

He is being charged with engaging in a prohibited gathering during this Coronavirus period.

The charge sheet reads, “On the 16th day of August 2020 at around 1430hrs at Bomani Grounds Mumias West Sub-county within Kakamega County, jointly with others not before court engaged in a prohibited gathering during restricted period by engaging in a public baraza.”

According to Malala, on the material day, he was distributing sanitizers and face masks donated by the government.

“I have arrived safely at the Mumias Police station, awaiting court proceedings tomorrow morning. Meanwhile, the charges against me, from a government that gave me sanitizers and face masks to distribute to my people,” he tweeted.

Currently, his supporters have set tires on fire and barricaded roads leading to Mumias Law Courts.

The senator was among three other lawmakers who were nabbed yesterday over what their colleagues said was their opposition to the Revenue Allocation Formula.

Steve Lelegwe of Samburu and his Bomet counterpart Dr Christopher Langat were also arrested.

The two were released on Monday evening after recording statements with the police in their home counties.

In the absence of the three lawmakers, senators on Monday could not reach a decision.

Cleophas Malala
Police Officers Manning Mumias Police Station. [Courtesy]
As a result, senators selected a 12 member adhoc committee that will seek to find the solution on the revenue sharing formula.

Among the senator who will serve in the committee include Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera), Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu).

Others include Mutula Kilonzo Jnr (Makueni), Moses Wetangula (Bungoma), Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Samson Cherargey (Nandi), Moses Kajwang (Homa Bay), John Kinyua (Laikipia) and Ledama Olekina (Narok).

Written by Eva Nyambura

