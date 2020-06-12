Chaos As Kisumu Residents Refill Abenny Jachiga’s Grave, Call For Decent Burial On Saturday [Video]

Chaos erupted at the home town of the late Ohangla Musician Abenny Jachiga on Friday as residents stormed his compound and covered the grave in which he was meant to be buried.

The residents protested the singer’s hurried burial and demanded that he should be accorded a decent send-off ceremony on Saturday befitting his status in the society.

Police had a rough time controlling the huge crowd that escorted the body from mortuary and were forced to lob teargas canisters in attempt to disperse the angry residents.

Jachiga was to be buried today in the presence of close family members in line with the government’s strict measures to curb the spread of Covid-19. Residents were not given a chance to view the body.

The news of Jachiga’s death broke out yesterday with a section of his loyal fans taking to social media to pass their condolences and pay tribute.

Earlier, the police launched a probe into his death after a section of his family members gave varied opinions on the circumstances leading to his death.

Some claimed he suffered from pneumonia while others alluded he had a cough and shortness of breath before he passed on.

Health officials took samples from his body to determine the cause of death with questions lingering from curious fans.

According to the singer’s brother Austin Omondi, the deceased travelled to Nairobi on June 3 and came back to Kisumu under unclear circumstances since there is a ban of movement in and out of the Capital.

He then travelled back to his home in Chiga, Kisumu East sub-county on June 6 where he was first taken ill and admitted at a local hospital before being later transferred to St Elizabeth Hospital the day after.

“He told me he was going to Nairobi for some business but I did not bother to interrogate him further,” Omondi said.

Further, Omondi disclosed that his brother had developed spots on his body and complained of stomachaches and was rushed to St Jairus Hospital where he died after developing breathing problems.

The Luo musician has left behind a widow and two children (a son who is in Class Three, and a daughter who is in Class Four).

