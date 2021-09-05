Chaos in Kieni Over DP Ruto Visit (Video)

Rival groups clashed on Sunday in Nyeri over Deputy President William Ruto’s visit.

The DP was set to attend a couple of church services, two of which were cancelled in the last minute.

Dr Ruto settled for a service at the Full Gospel Church, Mbiriri, Kieni.

In videos doing rounds online, the clashing groups are seen lighting bonfires blocking the roads as others throw stones.

It is claimed that Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and others allied to the DP were responsible for rounding up the rowdy youths.

Others alleged that area MP Kanini Kega had a group of his own hence the chaos witnessed on Sunday morning.

It has been reported that several people are nursing injuries following the confrontation.

You're blaming Kanini Kega but you can't blame Rigathi Gachagua for mobilizing UDA militants in Kieni. See what they are now doing to perceived opponents. 1/ pic.twitter.com/eXTK49OiNi — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) September 5, 2021

Earlier, Gachagua blamed Kega for the cancelled events.

“Let me advise my good friend that when people offer help to his constituents he should not block it. We are aware he is trying to use the police to block the DP but he will come anyway,” Gachagua said.

Kega, on his part indicated that all were free to hold events in his area as long as protocol was observed.

“I have not blocked anyone from visiting my constituents so anyone trying to claim so is lying. Anyone is welcome to worship in Kieni as long as they do so with decorum and adhere to all protocols,” said the area MP.

