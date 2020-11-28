Chaos Erupt in Malaba Town After Police Enforcing COVID-19 Rules Allegedly Kill Student

Chaos have erupted in Malaba town after police authorities who were enforcing CPOVID-19 rules allegedly killed a student.

According to locals, Ezekiel Odera, a Form Two Student at Kolanya Boys Secondary School was shot by police on patrol and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The Malaba-Bungoma highway has thus been blocked and bonfires lit on the road with residents expressing anger.

“He had just arrived in town as locals tried to stop police from arresting people who had no mask, chaos started and police aimed at the crowd and unfortunately the bullet killed my brother,” Moses Okiru, the deceased brother told the Standard.

Odera’s mother, Margaret Okiru has also faulted the police for using too much force while enforcing the COVID-19 regulations.

According to Okiru, the police would have rather resolved to arresting her son and taking him to court rather than killing him in cold blood.

“Police who killed my son should tell me why he did so,” said Magret.

These sentiments were also echoed by the deceased’s father, Victor Odera who described his son as a hardworking young man who ensured the family had food on their table.

“My son died a bitter death, he did not deserve to die that way, we hope the investigation will be done and the culprit arraigned for justice to be served,” he said.

Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong condemned the incident, adding that he was aware of complaints from locals that police officers were harassing them.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, police officers have been accused of using excessive force thus causing deaths and injuries to locals.

