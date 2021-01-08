Chaos At Manyani Maximum Prison Following Inmate’s Mysterious Death

Chaos rocked Manyani Maximum Security Prison on Friday following the death of an inmate.

According to the Standard, a vicious battle ensued between the prisoners and inmates as the body of the deceased was being moved from the correctional facility.

Inmates said that the deceased died after being tortured by the warders, reports that have been dismissed as untrue by Taita Taveta County Prisons Commander Bison Madegwa.

Madegwa while confirming the incident said the prisoner was ill and died while receiving treatment at the Voi Referral Hospital.

“The deceased has been receiving treatment at the hospital for one week. He has been suffering from blood clot where several tests had been conducted on him at the hospital,” he told the daily.

The prisons commander said a postmortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

“The inmate’s death is not as a result of torture as claimed by certain quarters. The postmortem examination to be conducted on his body at a later date will unravel the circumstances under which the inmate met his death,” he continued.

He also denied that there was a fight between his men and the inmates. Instead, Madegwa said notorious inmates had been transferred to the facility in recent days.

“We have more than 50 hardcore inmates brought to the facility from Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons and Naivasha. They are jailed of murder among other capital offenses. They are bothersome,” he said.

