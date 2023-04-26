Chaos at Jubilee Party HQs As Groups Allied to Kioni, Kega Clash

There was chaos at the Jubilee Party headquarters in Kileleshwa as two rival groups clashed.

The rowdy youths are said to be allied to former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni and EALA MP Kanini Kega.

Drama ensued after the group linked to Kega was denied access to the premises. They pelted stones leading to a confrontation with the police who lobbed teargas in a bid to disperse them.

The regional MP on Wednesday claimed to be the legitimately installed Secretary General and Kioni was an imposter.

Kega claimed that Political Parties Dispute Tribunal ruled in his favour hence quashing the former legislator’s appointment.

Read: EALA MP Kanini Kega Thrown Out of Jubilee Meeting (Video)

But according to Kioni, the tribunal had granted their request and dismissed “a letter from the ORPP dated February 13 that attempted to recognize a purported NEC meeting held somewhere in Rift Valley as a proper Jubilee Party NEC meeting.”

“As such, the attempt to install new officials through the backdoor has been quashed,” said Kioni.

Kega’s wing stated that the tribunal had accepted their leader as the duly elected interim secretary-general after the National Executive Committee (NEC) had given its approval.

The party added that the tribunal confirmed Kioni was rightfully fired from his post as the Jubilee Party Secretary-General.

Jubilee Party Chairman Nelson Dzuya said that in light of the new changes, Kioni remained suspended.

Read Also: Jubilee’s Fatuma Dullo Replaced by Ledama as Senate Minority Whip

“The previous conservatory order was vacated by the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal, and in that regard, the National Management Committee held a meeting and agreed to implement resolutions,” he stated.

He added: “The internal dispute committee and the national dispute committee will immediately commence the hearing of the cases leveled against the suspended officials in order to make a determination.”

Kioni was suspended on February 16 alongside national vice-chairman David Murathe and National Treasurer Kagwe Gichohi.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...