Chaos As MP Simba Arati Confronts DP Ruto During Kisii DG’s Father’s Burial

The burial of Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi’s father Abel Gongera turned chaotic after Dagoretti North Simba Arati took the stage.

Addressing the mourners, Arati, a die-hard ODM Party Raila Odinga supporter, asked Deputy President William Ruto to apologize for the violence meted on the Kisii people in 2007.

Arati was forced to cut short his speech after the mourners jeered him. He accused South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro of inciting the crowd.

Osoro had spoken before Arati. He drummed up support for the self-proclaimed “hustler”.

Moments later, nominated senator Millicent Omanga was thrown off the stage after she tried to address the mourners.

She was seen whispering in governor James Ongwae’s ear who dismissed her saying, “Just go away.”

It is then that the legislator was man-handled off the stage.

Chaotic events have been witnessed in the last week during political rallies hosted by the DP and the opposition leader.

In Githurai, Kiambu county, stone-throwing youths disrupted Odinga’s “symbolic entrance into Mt Kenya region”. His convoy was stoned.

A day later at an event hosted by the DP at Burma Market, Nairobi, rowdy youths heckled him, and was at some point whisked away by the police.

