Chaos As Kenya Railways Demolishes Buildings On Its Nakuru Land

Nakuru residents on Sunday morning woke up to find their business premises being demolished as the Kenya Railways started reclaiming its land along Geoffrey Kamau Way.

Chaos erupted as the locals protested the move with police deployed to oversee the demolitions keeping them at bay.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the demolitions that started around 4am are targeting restaurants, godowns, night clubs, petrol stations and motor vehicle yards among others.

The demolitions attracted looters who took no chances to get away with valuables.

The demolitions are aimed at clearing the way for the rehabilitation of the Nairobi-Nakuru-Kisumu railway line by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The rehabilitation of the old railway line began in July after 25 years of being neglected.

It’s estimated that the government will spend Ksh3.7 billion in the project that is scheduled to be completed by March next year.

Read: Doshi, NextGen Face Demolition To Give Way To Nairobi Expressway Road

As the demolitions continue, the Kenya Railways has maintained that locals were given sufficient time to vacate.

On his part, Estate Manager Patrick Nzomo told the press that the agreement with the tenants is that they would be given a 90-day notice to vacate.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu