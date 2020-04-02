Chaos As Alleged Kirinyaga Deputy Governor’s Supporters Clash With Waiguru’s

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru supporters and journalists were forced to scamper for safety after alleged supporters of the deputy governor Peter Ndambiri stormed and disrupted a press conference organised by Waiguru’s supporters.

The governor’s supporters were preparing to address journalists at Defatha Village in Mwea Constituency, before several youths armed with pangas and rungus stormed the meeting.

The rowdy youths accused Waiguru of “hiring constituents to demonstrate against Ndambiri on Kirinyaga streets” according to reports by K24.

“It is evident that Ndambiri has been undermined by Waiguru for long now. We have been meant to understand that she ordered the deputy governor’s office be closed and that Ndambiri shouldn’t access his workplace. We want to tell her that the DG is also loved in equal measure,” said one of the alleged pro-Ndambiri supporters.

The group insisted that they wanted the county boss ousted, saying the MCAs “were following the law” in the impeachment, and that the governor should keep her calm and swallow the bitter pill.

“We want Waiguru impeached. And, it is not like the MCAs are not following lawful procedure in doing so, they are!” said another.

On the other hand, those allied to Waiguru accuse Ndambiri of silently and strategically working with MCAs to oust Waiguru so that he can occupy the gubernatorial seat.

Yesterday, Mutira MCA Kinyua Wangui tabled a motion to oust Ms Waiguru over alleged gross violation of the Constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

“The County assembly NOW resolves to remove Hon. Anne Mumbi (herein referred to as the County Governor) from the office of the county governor of Kirinyaga, pursuant to Article 181 (1) (a) & (c) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, Section 33 of the County Governments Act, 2012 and the County Assembly Standing Order. No 58,” read the motion in part.

The MCA accuses Ms Waiguru of deliberately refusing, failing and/or neglecting delivery of services for the financial year 2018- 2019, in what she refers as gross violation of the constitution.

“That the governor’s failure to comply with Section 30 (2) (f), (j) and (k) of the County Government Act 2012 not only undermines the power and the authority of the County assembly to offer oversight and approve various developmental plans but also greatly clogs the wheels of the Wanjiku’s oriented development in Kirinyaga County,” she says.

She says that the governor has undermined the authority of the County Assembly by failing to submit the county plans and policies to the county assembly for approval.

Some MCAs have also previously faulted the governor over some tenders that they say were awarded irregularly.

Among them is the tender on evaluation report for proposed upgrading of Kagumo market that was awarded to Master Rock Construction Company on December 20, 2018. It had been previously awarded to Joames Investment Limited.

“The tender was unilaterally undertaken by Master Rock Construction Company whose bid was non- responsive thereby violating the Constitution and the Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act, 2015 and the regulations therein,” the motion reads.

Another one entail the purchase of governor’s vehicle at a cost of Ksh15 million, despite the same having been procured during former governor Joseph Ndathi’s era.

