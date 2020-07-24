Chania Boys Principal Collapses and Dies After Attending Two Hour Meeting

Chania Boys Principal on Friday collapsed and died during a meeting at the school.

The deceased, Allan Macharia was pronounced dead on arrival at the Thika Level 5 Hospital.

Confirming the incident was Thika police boss Beatrice Kiraguri who said that Mr Macharia developed breathing problems before he collapsed.

His deputy principal, Simon Wahome said that the departed held a two hour meeting with contractor and a board member over the construction of a dormitory.

Wahome recounted Macharia complaining of shortness of breath before he walked over to his car and collapsed.

“I was called from my house by the bursar, I found the deceased inside his car. I drove him to Thika hospital where he was pronounced dead,” he said.

Thika West Heads Association chairman Julius Muraya described the headteacher as a hardworking man.

“He was not only a colleague but a close family friend. I am deeply saddened by his death”, said Muraya.

Mr Muraya also disclosed that the deceased was on medication and had some three years ago suffered a heart attack.

His remains have been moved to Kenyatta University mortuary.

There has been a surge in cases of people collapsing and dying on the spot as the country grapples with Coronavirus.

So far, Kenya has confirmed 15,601 positive covid-19 cases, 263 deaths and 7,135 recoveries.

