Several Changes Made At JKIA In Preparation For Resumption Of Flights – Photos

Several changes have been made at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in preparation for resumption of lights and gradual opening of the economy.

Photos in our possession show that the queuing area has been marked for social distancing, so that the distance fro one person to another will be 1.5 metres.

Also, signs and notices have been erected in several places to remind all people in the airport to maintain social distancing of up to 1.5 metres.

At the sitting area, one or two seats will be left vacant to maintain social distancing. All travelers and people at the airport will be required to wear masks all the time.

Sky priority passengers and diplomats will also been required to obverse the same health guidelines at their designated areas. Sky priority passengers in most cases have paid extra to receive special treatment, like VIPs. With Sky Priority travel, you experience little extras at check-in, security, boarding and baggage delivery.

Last week, the tourism sector announced that it is working on four protocols that will ensure a safe reopening of the sector. The protocols will involve hotels, tour guide companies, airlines and the standard gauge railway.

Last month, the government allocated the tourism sector Ksh6 billion (US$56 million) to assuage the sudden fall of the industry suffered due to the restricted movements, and termination of international flights due to Covid-19.

A total of Ksh2 billion will be set aside to support renovation of facilities and the restructuring of business operations by stakeholders in the industry. This will be in the form of soft loans to be administered by the Tourism Finance Corporation (TFC) to the establishments.

