Changes in Jubilee Party Senate Leadership Null and Void – Tanga Tanga Senators

22 senators affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto have written to Speaker Ken Lusaka over the alleged changes made in the house leadership.

In a letter dated 11 May by Nakuru senator Susan Kihika, the Tanga Tanga senators have termed the changes null and void.

According to Ms Kihika, the quorum needed for the removal of the majority leader or majority chief whip was not met.

She was referring to the parliamentary group meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday morning through which she (Kihika) and majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen were ejected from their posts.

Kihika was replaced by her deputy and Murang’a senator Irungu Kang’ata while Murkomen was replaced by KANU’s Samuel Poghisio.

But according to Kihika, “…that the requirements of the Standing Order 19 that makes it mandatory for more than a half of the senators to remove a majority leader or majority whip was not met.”

The senator also noted that no vote as is required by the Standing Order was carried out.

As a matter of fact, the former Nakuru county assembly speaker said, Jubilee senators did not receive a formal invitation to the State House with removal of the two leaders on the agenda.

Further, she said, the ruling party does not have a valid coalition agreement with KANU.

This was after reports indicated that the president signed the agreement in the presence of his brother, Muhoho Kenyatta and Nancy Gitau.

The agreement had already been ratified by Political Parties registrar Anne Nderitu on May 8.

“The purported coalition agreement was not sanctioned by the relevant organ that is the National Executive Committee (NEC) as is required by Article 32.2 of the constitution of the party,” Kihika said in part.

Article 32 of the Jubilee party constitution reads, “The National Executive Committee may pass a resolution to commit Jubilee Party to a Post-Election Coalition, or terminate the same. The resolution contemplated in Clause 1 above shall originate from a Post-Election Coalition Negotiation Panel consisting of the National Chairperson, the Secretary General and two other persons nominated by the National Executive Committee. The Post-Election Coalition shall be purely for purposes of addressing the parliamentary strength of the Jubilee Party in Parliament and / or in the County Assemblies.”

Kihika stated that she and Murkomen will stay put until all laws are adhered to and formally communicated by the majority leader and majority whip.

She wrote to Lusaka on behalf of: Kipchumba Murkomen, Aaron Cheruiyot, Millicent Omanga, Samson Cherargei, Christopher Langat, Michael Mbito, Mohamud Mohamed, Juma Wario, Mary Senata, Philip Mpyaayei and Alice Milgo.

Others include: Victor Prengei, Kithure Kindiki, Mithika Linturi, Stephen Lelengwe, Margaret Kamar, Iman Falhada, Naomi Waqo, Anwar Loitiptip, John Kinyua and Christine Zawadi.

