Change Of Tune As Magufuli Asks Tanzanians To Wear Locally Made Masks

Tanzanian President John Magufuli might have changed tune on the existence of the novel Covid-19 in the East African country.

Speaking on Sunday in Dar es Salaam, the head of state told a congregation that while the government is not against the use of masks, people should make sure to use locally made masks.

“Tanzanians should take caution and use masks made in the country including those of the country’s medical board because there is doubt about the efficacy of masks from other countries,” Magufuli said.

He told the people to continue praying so that God can rid the world of the killer virus.

“Let us continue putting our faith in God because other methods such as wearing masks, social distancing, and lockdowns are not effective. Countries implementing them are still recording deaths in thousands,” said Magufuli.

He compared the virus to the temptations Jesus went through. The virus, he said, shall come to pass just like the hard times Christ went through.

Magufuli’s change of heart comes after World Health Organization’s (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus termed the Coronavirus situation in the East African country as “concerning.”

“I renew my call for Tanzania to start reporting Covid-19 cases and share data. I also call on Tanzania to implement the public health measures that we know work in breaking the chains of transmission, and to prepare for vaccination,” Tedros said on Sunday.

On Friday, Magufuli declined to lockdown the state and instead declared three days of national prayer.

