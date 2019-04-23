Change Of Curriculum Inevitable, Education CS Magoha Says Amid Boycott Calls

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has vowed to go on with the Competency Based Curriculum training despite boycott calls from the Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT).

Last week on Wednesday, KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion urged teachers to resist the training saying it’s a waste of the government money.

Speaking during the launch of the four-day training workshop of 90,000 teachers in Nairobi, the CS noted that nothing will stop the government from going on with the program.

“When I decide to do something, I shall do it with all the energy that I have if I believe it is the right thing to do.

“Let us stop wasting time and concentrate on the goal; the goal is Competency Based Curriculum (CBC),” Magoha said.

The CS asserted that the new curriculum is the only guarantee of the bright future of Kenyan learners who will be equipped with relevant skills key in the modern world.

“For those who are not aware, this curriculum will focus less on content and more on acquisition of competencies that can help you do something for yourself,” he said.

Read:Education CS Magoha Issues Warning Over 100 ‘Funny’ University Courses

He affirmed that the new skill set will among other things solve high rate of unemployment in the country.

The CS said the training exercise has been divided into two phases, with the second one for grade four learners slated for August this year.

Meanwhile, reports indicate a section of teachers ignored KNUT calls and reported for training.

However, in Kakamega County, the exercise was disrupted after union officials stormed training premises.

CBC was rolled out in pre-primary 1 and 2, and grades 1,2 and 3 across the country early on January.

Once fully implemented, the Kenyan education curriculum will change from 8-4-4 to 2-6-3-3-3

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...