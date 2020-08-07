Former Changamwe MP Ramadhan Kajembe Dies Two Weeks After Losing Wife To Covid-19

Former Changamwe Member of Parliament Ramadhan Kajembe is dead.

Reports indicate that Kajembe passed on at Pandya Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

The ex-lawmaker’s death comes two weeks after his first wife Aziza succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.

He was not able to attend his wife’s burial as he had been placed on supplementary oxygen.

Some of his close relatives had been admitted at the same facility over a week ago, after the wife passed on.

The former MP, who served for three terms, lost his second wife Zaharia about four months ago.

Reports indicate that he will be laid to rest at 7 pm at the Kajembe family cemetery in Changamwe, where Aziza was also buried a fortnight ago.

