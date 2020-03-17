CHAN 2020 Postponed As Coronavirus Claims First Major African Championship

The 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN) has been postponed indefinitely over COVID-19.

According to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) media partner beIN Sports the championship that was set for 4 to 25 April in Cameroon has been deferred over the pandemic.

CHAN 2020 becomes the first major tournament in Africa to be put on hold over the virus which begun in Wuhan, CHAN late last year.

Most footballing activities including league matches in various countries have since been cancelled.

South Africa became the latest country to halt their league on Monday. Kenya, Botswana, Rwanda, Ghana, Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia are other countries that have shut football activities.

Qualifiers for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) have also been stopped for the next two rounds.

In a video, CAF has offered steps on how to keep safe during this period.

