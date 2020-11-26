Champions League: Gor Mahia To Depart For Rwanda Friday

Gor Mahia will leave for Rwanda early morning Friday for their African Champions League preliminary round first leg match against APR on Saturday.

Contrary to media reports that the team is stranded, Ambrose Rachier, the club’s chairman has said they are only waiting for results of COVID-19 test.

“The team is set hit the run-way tomorrow to Kigali, Rwanda for the weekend’s CAF Champions League preliminary match against APR. We are just waiting for players’ Covid-19 results which we expect to get today.”

Anybody travelling to Rwanda must have a valid COVID-19 test certificate and on arrival they must be retested on arrival at a cost of Kshs 5000.

Kenya’s Basketball team, the Morans, are presently in Kigali, Rwanda, taking part in the 2021 FIBA Afrobasket qualifiers.

