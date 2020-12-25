Champions League: Gor Mahia Reach Doha Enroute Algiers (Photos)

Gor Mahia’s doubtful trip to Algiers, Algeria for African Champions League round one first leg game against CR Belouizdad took off early Christmas morning from Nairobi.

According to latest update from the club, the team touched down Doha, Qatar and are waiting to connect a flight to Algiers where they are expected to arrive by 3.00pm Kenyan time.

The game that was book for Wednesday but was rescheduled on Gor Mahia’s request due to lack of commercial flights to the North African nation will be played Saturday at 22.30pm.

A total of 18 players made the journey, excluding skipper Kenneth Muguna who is nursing an injury and striker Nicholas Kipkirui.

According to Confederation of African Football (CAF) COVID-19 protocols, a minimum of 15 players are needed for a game to proceed.

Up to 40 players can be registered for the competition up from 30.

The Team

Goalkeeper/s:

•Gad Mathew – 🇰🇪

•Bonface Oluoch – 🇰🇪

Defenders:

•Michael Apudo – 🇰🇪

•Charles Momanyi -🇰🇪

•Juma Andrew – 🇰🇪

•Geoffery Ochieng -🇰🇪

•Kevin Wesonga – 🇰🇪

•Joachim Oluoch – 🇰🇪

•Frank Odhiambo – 🇰🇪

Midfielders:

•Ernest Wendo- 🇰🇪

•Sydney Ochieng – 🇰🇪

•Nicholas Omondi – 🇰🇪

•Philemon Otieno- 🇰🇪

Forwards:

•Samuel Onyango 🇰🇪

•Clifton Miheso 🇰🇪

•Tito Okello 🇸🇸

•Jules Ulimwengu 🇧🇮

•Benson Omalla 🇰🇪

Technical Bench:

1. Pamzo Omollo – Coach

2. P Odhiambo- A .Coach

3. Jolawi Obondo – T.M

4. Willis Ochieng -GK trainer

5. Victor Nyaoro – Logistics

6. Frederick Otieno – Team Doc

Officials:

• Dolfina Odhiambo

Head of Delegation

•Gerphas Okuku

