Champions League: Gor Mahia Land Algerian Opposition In Next Round

Gor Mahia will face Algerian side CR Belouizdad for a spot in the coveted African Champions League group stage.

K’Ogalo progressed to the first round after dismissing APR FC of Rwanda 4-3 on aggregate, while CR Belouizdad were 4-0 overall winners against Libya’s Al-Nasr.

The first leg of the tie will take place away on 22-23 December 2020 with the reverse leg in Nairobi scheduled for 5-6 January 2021.

Gor Mahia have failed in four previous attempts to reach the round of 16 of the Africa’s number one club championship, but twice made it to the group stage of the less glamorous CAF Confederation Cup.

Should they fail to go past CR Belouizdad, the multiple Kenyan champions will drop to the Confederation Cup.

