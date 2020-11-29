Champions League: Gor Mahia Bag Crucial Away Goal In Kigali

Gor Mahia bagged a crucial away goal at APR FC of Rwanda in preliminaries of the 2020-21 African Champions League.

Despite going down 2-1 to the military outfit, K’Ogalo keep qualifying hope a live ahead of the return leg next weekend in Nairobi.

However, they will have to work on their shaky defending which gifted the hosts the two goals.

Niyonzima Olivier Seifu capitalised on a poor clearance from Bernard Ondiek to drill home the opener from close range in the 9th minute.

K’Ogalo Kenneth Muguna equalised for the visitors in the 28th minute to ensure the tie ended 1-1 at half time.

Another poor defending saw APR gain the lead at the hour mark after defender Andrew Juma turned the ball into his own new from a harmless ball.

Gor Mahia host the return match next weekend on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium. A 1-0 win will be enough to see them through.

