Champions League Final Moved From Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

The 2022 UEFA Champions League final will not be hosted in Russia, according to sources.

Krestovsky Stadium, also known as Gazprom Arena for commercial reasons, was to stage the 67th edition final in the city of St. Petersburg.

But owing to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, EUFA, the European football body, has cancelled the deal.

The world woke up to the news of Russia invading neighbours Ukraine after weeks of escalation of tension.

