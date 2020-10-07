Chadema Youth Kidnapped, Beaten And Dumped In Arusha

Two young men allied to Tanzania’s opposition party Chadema are nursing injuries after they were reportedly kidnapped and beaten in a series of election campaign violence reported in the country ahead of the October 28 General Election.

The two identified as Evarist and Adam Mallya were reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday at Hai district.

They were found on Wednesday morning dumped in Arusha with serious injuries.

Witnesses said the youth had been beaten badly with cut wounds.

This comes at a time the opposition continue to accuse President John Pombe Magufuli’s government of frustrating their campaigns ahead of the much-anticipated duel between the Head of state and Chadema’s candidate Tundu Lissu.

Yesterday, heavily armed Tanzanian police officers on Tuesday blocked Lissu’s convoy at Kiluvya, Coastal part of the country.

The presidential hopeful and his aides were headed to Kibaha district.

A video shared by the party on its Twitter page shows some armed officers in a Landcruiser and others milling around the scene questioning the opposition officials.

The National Electoral Commission (NEC) Ethics Committee had on Friday suspended Lissu’s presidential campaigns for seven days for allegedly contravening election rules.

The suspension followed complaints filed by two political parties, President Magufuli’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and NRA.

The parties had accused the Chadema aspirant of having uttered seditious statements during one of his rallies.

According to the complainants, Lissu during his campaigns in Mara claimed that President Magufuli had convened a meeting with district executive directors to discuss rigging October’s election.

