Churchill Show Comedian Akuku Danger Admitted in ICU

Churchill show Comedian popularly known as Akuku Danger is reportedly admitted in ICU after one of his lungs collapsed.

According to sources seen by KahawaTungu, the comedian had earlier been admitted at the Nairobi Women’s hospital in Ongata Rongai where he was treated and discharged.

However, things took a turn for the worse this week and he was readmitted in the hospital where he suffered a collapsed lung.

Read Also: Miss P Ordered to Pull Down Video Accusing Willy Paul of Sexual Assault

He is currently awaiting a transfer to the Nairobi West hospital as the family is fundraising for the Sh200,000 deposit before admission.

Akuku Danger’s friends including actress Sandra Dacha who makes comedy skits with the comedian took to social media to wish him well.

“Akuku Danger …is seriously sick. He is in ICU. Your prayers will go a long way.” Sandra posted on Instagram.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...