President Uhuru Extends Cessation of Movement, Curfew Orders By 21 Days As COVID-19 Cases Increase

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi metropolis, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa.

Addressing the nation from State House, the head of state extended the order for another 21 days.

Uhuru also extended the nationwide dusk till dawn curfew for the same amount of time.

“Cessation of movement into and out of Nairobi Metropolitan Area, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall be extended for 21 days. The nationwide curfew shall be extended for 21 days… Security services will upgrade response and alert measures in every border area,” he said.

The initial 21 day movement ban and curfew orders lapsed today.

Warning that the government will take more stringent measures, he noted that the counties of Mandera, Kwale, Kilifi and Mombasa have registered an increase in the number of infections.

Should the curve not flatten in these areas, he said, more stringent measures will be taken in consultation with the respective county governments.

He also noted that a number of eateries and restaurants will soon reopen their doors as long as they adhere to set guidelines.

Failure to this, the president said, the establishments will be shut down indefinitely.

He also announced an increase in the number of coronavirus cases. As of Saturday, the number stands at 343 after 7 persons tested positive for the respiratory disease.

On a positive note, 4 more patients have been discharged after making a full recovery.

“We extend our appreciation to the health and security personnel standing at the forefront of the war against the coronavirus pandemic…While we mourn the 14 who have succumbed, we celebrate the 98 recoveries we have seen so far,” he said.

Uhuru also mourned the 29 people who perished in the West Pokot landslide.

He urged those living near water bodies or areas prone to floods to move to higher grounds as the long rains season begins.

Further, he denied reports that the UK has started testing COVID-19 vaccines on Kenyans.

According to him, government entities such as KEMRI are collaborating with others to find a vaccine.

