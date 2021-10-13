in BUSINESS, NEWS

Ceres Apple Juice Recalled from Kenya, 5 Other Countries Over High Mycotoxin Levels

Ceres Apple Juice
Ceres Apple Juice (Courtesy)

Ceres Apple Juice produced between June 14 and June 30, 2021, has been recalled from Kenya and five other countries over high levels of mycotoxin levels.

Through a statement shared by the Comesa Competition Commission, the product has been recalled from six Comesa markets which are Kenya, DRC, Uganda, Mauritius, Zambia and South Africa.

“The COMESA Competition Commission (the “Commission”) hereby notifies the general public that Pioneer Foods is recalling certain batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice,” the statement reads in part.

Read: Gov&#8217;t Stops Importation Of Maize Over Aflatoxin

It further adds, “The recall by Pioneer Foods follows laboratory tests and engagements with the local supplier of the apple juice concentrate used in the reconstitution of the concentrate into apple juice. The supplied concentrate contains patulin levels higher than the legal threshold of 50 parts per billion (microgram/kg). According to the World Health Organization, patulin is a form of mycotoxin.”

According to the notice, consumption of high levels of patulin may cause nausea, gastrointestinal disturbances and vomiting.

Consumers who had already purchased the product were advised to return them to where they were purchased for a refund or replacement.

Written by Mercy Auma

