CEO In Covid-19 Millionaires Exposé Gordwins Agutu Arrested For Impersonating EACC, KRA Officers

Godwins Otieno Agutu, a local anti-corruption lobby group boss, has been arrested alongside two others for allegedly impersonating state agency officials.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Agutu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Network Action against Corruption (NAAC), abducted the Director of Hi-tech Enterprise while personating Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) officers before demanding for a Ksh2 million bribe to stop pursuing an alleged tax evasion case involving the victim.

Agutu came into the limelight after alleging massive Covid-19 funds theft in an exposé by NTV’s Dennis Okari dubbed “Covid-19 Millionaires”.

Others suspects are Alex Mutua Mutuku and Ken Gichovi Kimathi.

The three were arraigned yesterday in a Nairobi Court where police requested to hold them for five more days pending investigations but were given a day to charge them.

Read: Court Orders NMG To Pull Down COVID-19 Millionaires Exposé

The suspects and three others, who are still at large, DCI says, stormed the victim’s offices within Nairobi on September 26, 2020, after which they took confiscated his laptop.

“The suspects appeared again on 29th Sept 2020 demanding the Ksh2 Million bribe, and when the victim could not raise the amount, they forced him into the GKB vehicle and drove off to Lutheran Hse along Nyerere road, ” said DCI on Wednesday night.

“The victim was forced to contact his family members to get the amount, but only managed to raise Ksh. 500,000 where the suspects escorted him to his house at Westlands in Nairobi and took the cash.”

THREE suspects who abducted the Director of Hi-tech Enterprise while personating @EACCKenya and @KRACorporate officers before demanding for a Kshs. Two Million bribe to stop pursuing an alleged tax evasion case involving the victim are in our custody. pic.twitter.com/d58wLR5Cba — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 30, 2020

The suspects were nabbed at Lutheran House after DCI sleuths launched investigations into the incident.

Read Also: PS Mochache’s Hand In Irregular Procurement At Kemsa

According to the DCI, it was established that the registration number GKB 070B belonged to a Land Rover Discovery attached to the Judiciary.

It’s alleged that Agutu was working jointly with the suspects at large said to be KRA officers. They are Houdouvia Njoroge, Harrison Ochar and Brian Kimemia.

Police are pursuing the three with charges of Abduction and Demanding with Menaces being preferred against them.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu