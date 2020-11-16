VIDEO: Celebrations In Moroni As Comoros Beat Harambee Stars To Edge Closer To First AFCON Qualification

Wild celebrations rocked Moroni, the capital city of Comoros, after the team edged out Kenya’s Harambee Stars 2-1 to inch closer to a first ever Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification.

Kenya ha heleleya mna ntsi yitsona mwendje 😭😭😭😭😭 heeeweeee #COMKEN pic.twitter.com/Irw9PldJu3 — She (@w_ardat) November 15, 2020

The win left the Coelacanths needing just two points from two games in Group G of the qualifiers to make a first ever appearance at a major football tournament.

The Islanders top the group with eight points, three better than Egypt, who play Togo away on Tuesday.

Despite the Coronavirus restrictions, fans showed up in sizeable numbers to push their team against Stars, who desperately needed a win after drawing the first leg in Nairobi on Wednesday.

But the hosts, who showed flashes of brilliance from the start, opened the scoring through El Fardou Ben in the 21st minute.

Comoros Edge Harambee Stars out of Afcon Qualifiers. [Courtesy]Prodigy Cliff Nyakeya leveled for Kenya in the 36th minute, but the hosts had the last laugh, grabbing the winner through Faiz Mattoir from a well worked move in the 49th minute.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu