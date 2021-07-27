Cecafa U23: Burundi Eliminates Kenya On Penalties

Emerging Stars’ hopes of making it to the finals of the CECAFA U23 Championships were dented after losing to Burundi 4-2 in post-match penalties, on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Bahir Dar Stadium in Ethiopia.

Both teams fell victim to missed chances in regular time, sealing the full-time scores at 0-0.

Hakizima Issa, Ndikumana Asman, Hakizimana Adolphe, and Nduwimana Franck were all on target for Burundi in the penalties, with Bernard Ochieng and Frank Odhiambo bagging the two goals for Kenya.

Up next for Emerging Stars is the third-place playoff against South Sudan who lost to Tanzania 1-0.

