New CCTV Footage Shows Suspect In Omwenga’s Killing Ouko Fetch, Return Firearm From Obure’s Office

New CCTV footage has shown suspect in the murder of 28 year old businessman Kevin Omwenga fetch the alleged murder weapon.

In footage aired on Citizen TV, Robert Bodo Ouko fetches the pistol from his boss, Chris Obure’s office on August 21 a few minutes past 6 am.

He opens the safe and tucks away the gun before leaving the Santeu Plaza office.

Later that day, Ouko is seen returning the firearm in the same spot but this time he adds ammunition.

It is well past 11 pm. At this time he had already supposedly shot Omwenga who was transported to the Nairobi Women’s Hospital Adams Plaza in a blue car.

Footage outside the Galana Suites, Kilimani apartment where the deceased lived, showed Ouko load the body in the back seat of the motor vehicle but does not board the vehicle.

Instead, the murder suspect walks to Obure’s office which is across the street from Galana Suites.

It is here he loads the gun and returns it in the safe.

At around 11.44 pm he leaves the office on a motorbike and heads to Kilimani Police Station where he was arrested following interrogation.

MAUAJI YA OMWENGA:

Mfanyabiashara Chris Obure na mlinzi wake Robert Ouko washtakiwa

Kevin Omwenga aliuwawa kwa kupigwa risasi mtaani Kilimani, Nairobi

Washukiwa wamekuwa kizuizini kwa siku 14

Mahakama yaamuru washukiwa wapimwe akili kabla ya kujibu mashtaka pic.twitter.com/bhlhQStlhZ — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) September 4, 2020

In his statement, Ouko told the police that the shooting was an accident, a fact that government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor could not confirm even after an autopsy.

According to Dr Oduor, the shot was fired from an elevated angle, went through the heart and left lung killing the deceased on the spot.

Ouko and Obure have been in custody since August 22 but are yet to be charged.

On Friday, an anticipatory bail application was set aside after the suspects were arraigned before Kilimani Law Courts Justice James Wakiaga.

Justice Wakiaga ordered that the two are held for two more days. They are expected to be taken to Mathari Hospital for mental assessment.

The duo will take plea on Monday.

