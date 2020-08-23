CCTV Footage Shows Events Before And After Kevin Omwenga Was Fatally Shot At A Kilimani Apartment

A CCTV footage obtained from the 7th floor of Galana Suites apartment in Kilimani where businessman Kevin Omwenga was fatally shot on Friday night has revealed what transpired before and after the incident.

In a video seen by this writer, Omwenga’s friend Robert Bodo, who has since been arrested in connection with the murder was at the scene of the crime.

Bodo is alleged to have shot Omwenga over a fake gold deal gone wrong.

“They were apparently arguing over money accrued from a deal they struck back in March,” a witness is quoted by the Standard.

Moments before he was fatally shot, Omwenga is seen walking out of his apartment at 9:39pm before returning an hour later with an unidentified woman.

As he returns to his home at 10:35 pm, the main suspect Bodo follows him into the apartment.

At 11:22pm one of Omwenga’s visitors, a youthful man is seen leaving the deceased’s house.

Bodo sees off another visitor before returning to the deceased’s house.

He tries to leave the apartment four times with each time pressing on the elevator but he goes back into the apartment. He appears distraught.

Bodo finally leaves the 7th floor in an escalator at 11:29pm.

Another man is seen rushing to Omwenga’s house. Bodo returns around the same time before leaving again. In the elevator, he is seen whipping out what looks like a pistol.

At 11:34pm, Bodo and another man are seen carrying Omwenga to an awaiting car after being shot.

Police said that Omwennga was rushed to the Nairobi Women’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

According to the deceased’s brother Wycliffe Omwenga, he was in the kitchen cooking when he heard a gunshot sound.

When he rushed to check what was happening he saw Bodo leaving the bedroom in a hurry and his brother’s body lying on the floor with blood oozing out of his chest.

Police later recovered a Mini-ceska- with 13 rounds of ammunition. The weapon was in a safe belonging to Bodo.

A second suspect Chris Obure was also arrested on Saturday. He is suspected to be the owner of the firearm used in the killing.

Here is the video courtesy of Citizen TV:

