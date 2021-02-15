CCTV Footage Captures Missing Nairobi Lawyer Ben Njau Being Abducted-Police

A Nairobi lawyer, Ben Njau Kayai has been missing for over one week now with family and friends unaware of his whereabouts.

In a poster that was shared on social media, Njau had been reported missing since Sunday, February 7, 2021, around South C area.

The family appealed to the general public and anyone with relevant information about his whereabouts to report to the nearest police station.

In a new development, police have revealed that the lawyer had been abducted from along Muhoho Avenue in South C, Nairobi.

Detectives are thus reviewing the footage that captured the lawyer’s last moments.

According to Star, the 54-year-old lawyer who practiced conveyancing, property law, family law, commercial law and other issues was taken away by a car whose number plates are yet to be identified.

He was reportedly blocked by two cars after leaving his house and without resisting, he was taken to an unknown destination.

“According to the CCTV footage he was blocked by two cars from the front and rear sides before he was taken out and later frog marched to the waiting one. There was no resistance,” a detective in the investigations is quoted.

Further reports by the detectives reveal that the family is yet to be contacted for any demands or ransom as the motive for the incident is yet to be uncovered.

“We are yet to know the motive of the incident but detectives are on it,” the detective said.

Apparently, there are witnesses, boda boda riders who saw the whole incident and thought that the lawyer was being arrested.

In an incident in 2016, a case involving Njau came into the limelight where he was charged with stealing the money from Stephen Muchina.

He was ordered by the court to return the Sh20 million that was reportedly stolen and the family claims the matter had already been settled.

