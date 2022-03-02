CCTV Footage Shows How Daring Bank Robbers Made Away With Ksh25 Million In Bungoma

A footage from a CCTV camera at Ushirika Bank in Kimilili town, Bungoma County, has revealed how daring robbers made away with millions on Tuesday.

The 24-second video shared on social media on Wednesday shows two men armed with guns carrying two boxes, said to have been containing Ksh25 million, in broad daylight.

The robbers wore caps to conceal their identity.

Police reports indicate that the gun-totting men forced their way into the bank at around 1:30pm, just as the money was in transit from Co-operative Bank Bungoma under the escort of two cops.

They shot and injured the two officers and the bank manager before carting the money away.

One of the officers was shot in both legs while his colleague suffered a knee injury on the right leg.

The bank manager identified as Kennedy Khalakai was shot in the stomach.

The victims were rushed to Kimilili sub-county hospital and later transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital for specialized medical attention. They are in stable condition.

Police are still pursuing the miscreants still at large.

