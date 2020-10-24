CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge lights up Twitter as Netizens Unearth His Doppelganger

Central Bank Governor, Patrick Njoroge, seems to have found his doppelganger after some users on Twitter noticed a striking resemblance between him and former Guinea Prime Minister, Cellou Dalein Diallo.

Many other users were in agreement, with some saying there was a definite relation between the two. Photos of the CBK Governor side by side with the former PM, who has declared that he is the winner of Guinea’s presidential elections, showed just how much the two look alike.

The CBK governor, however, did not agree with the claims. He thought that he looked more like Rwanda’s central Bank Governor, saying they could trade places and no one would notice.

Comparing the two, it is obvious the CBK governor bears a striking resemblance to the former Guinea PM more than Rwanda’s central Bank Governor, or what do you think?

Mr. Njoroge went ahead to light up the Timeline with a well-written hilarious story about his cousin who also resembles him.

Read it below:

“I was a few months into this job, with stories swirling around about my personal affairs and lifestyle, and much speculation to boot. On this particular day my cousin had some business to conduct in Nairobi’s CBD. He parked his car in the Ngara area and caught a matatu into town. The mat was full, but he decided to be a “standing passenger” for the short journey. He forgot that the police had recently begun dealing aggressively with “standing passengers” and as fate would have it, they were nabbed a few moments later.

Suffice it to say that a group of these offenders formed quickly, and were a sorry sight as they were bundled into a mariamu, handcuffed in pairs. My cousin did not utter a word of protest and was completely compliant. Others protested loudly, in vain as the police meant business.

The mariamu brought the unhappy lot to a police station (I don’t remember which) where they disembarked untidily in full view of the OCS, who undoubtedly was surveying the catch. Suddenly his eyes fixed on my cousin, for several long seconds, his mind searching for something.

Just as suddenly he shouted at the officers, “Huyu mumemtoa wapi?” (Where did you get him?) and without waiting for an answer he ordered them, “Mpeleke sasa kule mlimtoa!” (Take him back where you got him). My cousin was going scot-free courtesy of OCS, without uttering a word!

There was pandemonium as the other handcuffed men sensed that my cousin had some hidden power and appealed to him, “Please don’t leave us behind, after all we were arrested with you.” My cousin, took all this in stride, walking away casually as if it was all preordained.

In the end, the officers got another vehicle and were now ordered to take him wherever he wanted to go. And that is what happened—my cousin showed up at his CBD appointment in a police car! He says the officers were very courteous.

This incident has been dissected a million times at family gatherings. Everyone agrees that it was a case of mistaken identity. Neither I nor my cousin want to push the matter any further and the rest is weaved in the family’s folklore.”

