Cause of Wycliffe Omwenga’s Death Unclear after “Inconclusive” Autopsy Report

The family of Wycliffe Omwenga, who was found dead in his Riruta house in Nairobi last week, will wait longer to know his cause of death after experts declared autopsy results inconclusive.

The autopsy examination was conducted today at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital mortuary by government pathologist Charles Muturi.

The pathologist told the family to wait for a toxicology report which will have finer details of Wycliffe’s cause of death.

“The pathologist says the results are inconclusive and we have to wait for the other tests,” said a family spokesman.

Wycliffe was the younger brother of Kevin Omwenga, who was shot dead on August 21, 2020, in his apartment in Kilimani.

The aspiring politician was the main witness in the case as he was in the house where his brother was killed.

Earlier, the family revealed that Wycliffe lived in fear.

Days leading to his death he had reportedly complained of unknown people tracking him.

Wycliffe was found dead in his house on the morning of Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The door to his house was reportedly locked from inside.

According to the police, the body had some bloodstains.

But Wycliffe’s younger brother told the press yesterday that the body had no visible marks to show if there was any struggle.

“There is nothing to show how he died. I have viewed the body and it appears well, the autopsy will reveal the truth,” he said.

Wycliffe’s death has raised more questions than answers with a section of Kenyans linking his alleged murder to his role in his late brother’s case.

Wycliffe is said to have been in the kitchen cooking when his brother was shot in the bedroom.

Homicide detectives handling the matter said Kevin was killed over a fake gold deal that he was to seal in Dubai, the weekend he died.

Chris Obure and his bodyguard Robert Bodo Ouko were arrested and charged with the murder of Kevin. The case is pending in court.

