Shock As Catholic Priest Allegedly Takes Own Life in Makueni

Catholic Church worshippers in Makueni County are mourning the death of a local priest who is believed to have taken his own life.

According to Makueni County Police Commander Joseph Ole Napeiyan, Fr Stephen Kyalo Nzyoki, who served at Kako Catholic Church, was found dead on Sunday in a lodging in Kilala township.

Next to his remains was a bottle of a substance which he is suspected to have ingested.

“He bought one bottle of wine and proceeded to his room. Around 1900 hrs, attendants at the hotel became suspicious since the client never came out of the room and that’s when they knocked at the door but didn’t receive any response,” Mr Napeiyan said in a statement.

The police found the clergyman’s remains on the bed following an alarm raised by the lodging attendants.

“The body had no physical injuries. The police officers recovered one bottle of red label, one bottle of a substance, two empty glasses, room keys, one smartphone and a face mask at the scene,” Mr Napeiyan added.

The body has since been moved to Makueni County Referral Hospital mortuary.

